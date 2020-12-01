Clear
Ronald McCulloch, 75

Ronald P. McCulloch 75 of Plattsburg Missouri died Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at a Kansas City Missouri Hospital. Born on April 22, 1945 in St Joseph Missouri to Paul A. and Vida M. (Powell) McCulloch. Ron was a 1963 graduate of Plattsburg High School. He worked as a mechanic and was a member of the Chaparels Car Club of Plattsburg. He was a member of the Stony Point Church and Stony Point Church Cemetery Board member.
On Nov.30, 1968 he married Beverly Bannister, they were married almost 52 years. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and son Travis McCulloch.
Survivors include his wife Beverly of the home; daughter Holly Schmitz and husband Brian of Kingsville Missouri; Cody McCulloch and wife Lissa Noctis of Plattsburg Missouri; his Brother Jim McCulloch of Plattsburg; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Graveside service and interment will be held 1:30PM Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at the Stony Point Cemetery Trimble Missouri. Due to the pandemic there is not going to be a visitation. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Stony Point Church. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
