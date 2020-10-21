Clear
Amy Jo Whitham, 45

Service: Sunday, October 25th, 2020 4:00 PM @ Agency United Methodist Church.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 3:59 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Amy Jo Whitham, 45, of Gower, MO passed away October 16, 2020.

She was born on February 17, 1975 in St. Joseph, MO. Amy grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1993.

Amy loved cats, the color purple, all things Prince, tv dramas, and bling. Most of all, Amy love her friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter Kelci Jo (Chase Simpson) Miller; her cats Sophie and Macky; father Larry Whitham; mother Kathy Whitham; sister Angie (Mike) Wachtel; nephew Brodie Smock; her daughter’s father Melvin Miller, Jr.; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 2:00-4:00 p.m. with Memorial Services at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25th at Agency United Methodist Church.

Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

