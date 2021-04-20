Amy Lynn Morse 22, Rosalie Morse 3, Braxtin Grace 2, and Anastasia Grace 1 of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO as the result of a car accident. Amy was born May 18, 1998 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Stephanie and Matthew Schumacher. Rosalie was born August 16, 2017 daughter of Michael Lawrence, and Amy Morse, Braxtin was born October 28, 2018 and Anastasia was born February 25, 2020, son and daughter of Cody Grace and Amy Morse.

Amy graduated from Central High School class of 2016, and she was a wonderful mother and homemaker.

Amy was preceded in death by her children, and maternal grandfather, Larry Morse. Amy is survived by father, Matthew Schumacher, and mother, Stephanie Schumacher, paternal grandfather, David Ayers, sisters, Cynthia (Shaun)Davis, and Kayley Morse, brothers Bailey Morse, Taylor Schumacher, and Benjamin Baldwin Jr., an aunt, Jennifer Krause (Jerri Flint,) maternal grandmother, Cathy Morse, and nieces, Sapphire & Teagen Davis.

Rosalie was preceded in death by mother, Amy, brother, Braxtin, sister Anastasia, and maternal great grandfather, Larry Morse. Survivors include, father, Michael Lawrence, maternal grandparents: Matthew Schumacher and Stephanie Schumacher, maternal great grandmother Cathy Morse, paternal great grandfather, David Ayers, paternal grandmother, Sharon Lawrence, paternal grandfather, Donald Henry, paternal great grandmothers, Dorothy Norton, and Viola (Ronald) Bailey, paternal great grandfather, Donald Henry Sr., and paternal great grandmother, Donna Kobleski.

Braxtin and Anastasia are preceded in death by their mother, Amy, sister Rosalie, and maternal great grandfather, Larry Morse. Survivors include their father, Cody Grace, as well as grandparents, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Grace Evangelical Church, Pastor Edward Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Grace Evangelical Church. Memorials are requested to the Morse Family Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.