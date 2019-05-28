Anahed Mary (Annigian) McAndrews 93, of St. Joseph, MO

Anahed's Obituary

Anahed Mary (Annigian) McAndrews 93, of St. Joseph, passed away on May 24, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1926 to George and Mary Annigian. Anahed was a book keeper and salesperson for several downtown clothing stores. She was also a seamstress before retiring in 1981. She married Robert McAndrews on November 9, 1981. He preceded her in death in 2011. Anahed was a member of the former King Hill Methodist Church, and more recently King Hill Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Virginia Hager. Survivors include: stepchildren, Connie (Bill) Jones, Texas; Richard (Dona) McAndrews, St. Joseph; Mimi (Jerry) Sotelo, Florida; Ronnie (Megan) McAndrews, St. Joseph: 11 grandchildren, America, Angela, Justin, Erin, Katie, Chase, Summer, Mitchell, Brittany, Alyssa, and Mallory: 11 great grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 9-10 on Friday, May 31 at Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 10 on Friday. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO.