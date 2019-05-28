Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Anahed Mary (Annigian) McAndrews 93, of St. Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Friday, May 31, 2019 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Friday, May 31, 2019 10:00 AM Email Details 6040 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Anahed's Obituary
Anahed Mary (Annigian) McAndrews 93, of St. Joseph, passed away on May 24, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1926 to George and Mary Annigian. Anahed was a book keeper and salesperson for several downtown clothing stores. She was also a seamstress before retiring in 1981. She married Robert McAndrews on November 9, 1981. He preceded her in death in 2011. Anahed was a member of the former King Hill Methodist Church, and more recently King Hill Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Virginia Hager. Survivors include: stepchildren, Connie (Bill) Jones, Texas; Richard (Dona) McAndrews, St. Joseph; Mimi (Jerry) Sotelo, Florida; Ronnie (Megan) McAndrews, St. Joseph: 11 grandchildren, America, Angela, Justin, Erin, Katie, Chase, Summer, Mitchell, Brittany, Alyssa, and Mallory: 11 great grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends from 9-10 on Friday, May 31 at Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 10 on Friday. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events