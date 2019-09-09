Andrew "Andy"'s Obituary

Andrew (Andy) R. Maret 93, of Atchison Senior Village, formerly of DeKalb, MO, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Atchison Hospital, Atchison, KS. He was born February 2, 1926 in Washington, Missouri to the late Ella Rose and Roscoe L Maret. He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church, and he served in the Army during the World War II and the Korean War. Andy enjoyed simple things in life, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma, his parents, and a sister, Ella Marin. Survivors include two children daughter, Jayne (Duane) Stark and son, Brian Maret, two grandchildren, Savannah and Dakota Stark, a cousin, Amy Goodpasture, many nieces and nephews, and two sister-in-laws who loved him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, Memorial donations are requested to the Atchison Senior Village. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.