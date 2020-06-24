Andrew Deric Clark, 43

Andrew Clark

1976-2020

Maysville, MO….

Andrew Deric Clark was born September 11, 1976 in St. Joseph, Mo. to Robert and Sandra (Pearl) Clark. On June 3, 2020 Sheriff Andy Clark tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Andy was a 1994 graduate of Maysville High School. On October 5, 2002 Andy married the three loves of his life: Jodi (Taylor) Clark, and their baby girls: Brianna and Brooklyn. They were married in the Fairport Baptist Church where Andy was baptized. Andy was a member of Oak Christian Church. Anyone who knew Andy knew his love for Christ. Family was very important to Andy, and he was very blessed to have four children: Brianna, Brooklyn, Alexavier and Chloe. He also claimed Slade, Haley, Ethan and Erickson Taylor as his own.

Andy was a man of many talents and he wore many hats. He was very proud to be the Sheriff of DeKalb County. He was a Shelter Insurance agent for many years, an EMT and a volunteer firefighter. He also enjoyed taxidermy, sword making, spray paint artwork, carpentry and anything he could do barefoot.

Andy was proceeded in death by his grandparents Max and Betty Pearl, Clarence and Fern Clark, aunt Nancy Hahn, cousin Alex Pearl, father-in-law Roger Owen, grandmother-in-law Lorraine Taylor, grandparents-in-law Bob and Carol Wills, great grandmother-in-law Anna Frazee, and cousin-in-law Leah Mason.

Survivors include: his wife Jodi Clark of the home, their four children; Brianna (Ayrik), Brooklyn (Corey), Alexavier, and Chloe; Parents Robert and Sandra Clark, brother Scott (Teresa) Clark; mother-in-law Kandy Owen; father-in-law Randy Taylor; brother-in-laws Scott (Amelia) Taylor and Randall (Laney) Taylor; sister-in-law Jasmine (Jeff) Millenbruch; nieces and nephews: Dillon Clark, Haley Taylor, Slade (Danielle and their two children Maverick and Stetson) Taylor, Ethan and Erickson Taylor, Jayce and Alana Taylor, Bo and Beckham Millenbruch and many uncles and cousins.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Oak Cemetery: 8875 West Highway 6 Amity, MO 64422 with Full Police Honors. Due to Covid-19 no Visitation is scheduled and Social Distancing must be followed at the Graveside.

Services under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville

online condolences: http://www.turnerfamillyfuneral.com

In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions: Junior Deputy Program of DeKalb County/Oak Christian Church/ Leah Mason-Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). C/O Turner Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 350 Maysville, MO 64469