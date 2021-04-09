Clear
Andrew Hixson, 34

Andrew Alan Hixson, 34, of Mission, KS, died Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 11:34 AM

Andrew Alan Hixson, 34, of Mission, KS, died Saturday, April 3, 2021. Andrew was born December 3, 1986 in Kansas City, MO, to Glen Alan and Lisa Marie (Geraci) Hixson.

Andrew was in software security for Navex Global for a number of years.

Andrew was in a loving relationship and his friends were very important to him. He was an avid golfer, a huge Nebraska Husker fan, and loved all sports. He was very social and could quote one-liners from many movies. He was a strong advocate for organ donation.

Survivors include his mother Lisa Meola (Gregory); father Glen Hixson (Kathy); sister Jennifer Hixson Rogers (Landen); four step-sisters Lisa Burwell, Becca Ketterer (Ben) Bethany Burk (Sean), Melissa Cureton (Casey); several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Andrew will be missed by all who loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made to M.A.D.D. Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. Services will be Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
