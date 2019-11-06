Angela "Angel" (Elliott) Christopher of Troy, KS, passed away on November 1, 2019. Angel was born February 2, 1969 in Carrollton, MO. The daughter of Kenneth Elvin Elliott and Linda Joyce (Allen) Elliott. Daughter in law of Kenneth and Deborah Christopher. She graduated Carrollton High School in 1987 and Highland Community College School of Nursing in 2003. Angel and Lawrence Christopher were united in marriage May 26, 1991 in Wathena, KS. They share 5 children in marriage. Lyndsi Nikolle (Christopher) Jolly (Brian) of White Cloud, KS. Jessika Denise Christopher (deceased,1999), Kasey Shawn Christopher (Mackenzie) of Troy, KS. Kennadee Janai Christopher and Aiden James Christopher of the home. 5 grandchildren Brileigh Jess Jolly (deceased, 2009), Braxton David James Jolly, Kynleigh Hope Jolly, Adym Briella Jolly, and Graham Lawson Christopher. Angel spent her life getting joy from giving her heart and soul to everyone she knew. She loved her family first and foremost. She was always excited for family vacationing at the ocean and looked forward to her yearly trip with her mom and sister. Angel enjoyed crocheting for all the new family babies, preparing the yearly family Easter egg hunt and hosting family Christmas games and dinner. Angel's ultimate joy was spent with her husband, children, and grandbabies. She lived up to her name, "Angel" to all. She will be missed as much in heaven as she was loved here on earth. Her beautiful loving ways will live on forever in the hearts of us all. Family members to also include sister, Julie (Elliott) Culbert (Robert) Leavenworth Ks. Brothers in law, Tim Christopher, Kenny Christopher (Bobbi), Stephen Christopher (Sheena), and sister in law Sarah Christopher. Along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Angel was preceded in death by her daughter Jessika Denise Christopher and granddaughter Brileigh Jess Jolly.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Troy, Kansas. Angela’s wishes are for friends to wear casual clothing. Visitation: 6-8 Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday. Burial: Moray Cemetery, Bendena, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorials: Angela Christopher Memorial Fund designated for her children’s care.