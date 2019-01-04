Angela Guffey 49, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, December 28, 2018. She was born August 17, 1969 in Atchison, KS. She graduated from Archie High School, and worked at Oak Tree Manor as a cook. Survivors include: parents, John (Wanda) Guffey and Joyce Bellomy, her lifetime partner, Terry Mudd, daughter, Tenisha Guffey, grandchildren, Timonte McCray, Harmony McCray, and Zahmir McCray, sister, Christna Hawkins, half brother, Nicholas Clayton, step brothers: Cliff, Floyd and Travis Bellomy, step sister, Amy Bellomy, half sisters: Lisa Compton and Laura Cox, nieces, Sarah Kirby and Sherry Laughlin, and a nephew, Danell Guffey.
Ms Guffey will cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Angela Guffey Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials
Angela Guffey Memorial Fund
c/o Rupp Funeral Home
6054 Pryor Ave
St. Joseph, MO. 64504
