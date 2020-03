Angela M. Penland

1962-2020

Osborn, Missouri- Angela May Penland, 57, of Osborn, passed away March 21, 2020.

She was born November 19, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ray and Clara May (Hahn) Sheffler. Angela is preceded in death by her mother, Clara (Hahn) Sheffler.

Survivors: husband, Timothy Penland, of the home; three daughters, Sonya (Patrick) Penland-Fisher, Liberty, Missouri, Erin (Josh) Shaw, Peculiar, Missouri; Beth (Chris) Penland-Padgett, Cameron, Missouri; father, Ray Sheffler, St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, Colton, Meghan, Payton, Ethan, Sophia, Thatcher, Lelouch, Raiden and Killian; 1 great grandchild, Carrington ; brother, Tom (Sue) Sheffler, Bella Vista, Arkansas and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.