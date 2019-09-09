Obituary

Angela Renee’ Campbell, 35, St. Joseph, Missouri, entered into eternity with her Lord and Savior Friday, September 6, 2019.

Angela was born October 12, 1983 in Denver, Colorado. From that moment on she began her journey of helping, loving, and befriending anyone she came in contact with. Angela’s sense of humor and warm smile would warm everyone’s heart.

Angela was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and RU School of Discipleship.

Preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Elsie Meers; and cousin, Tanya Ayers.

Survivors include parents, Jack and Marilyn (Meers) Campbell; brother, Eric Campbell; sister, Kimberly Campbell and numerous extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the family for future designation.