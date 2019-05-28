Angela Renee McCarthy, 54, of Cameron, MO

Obituary

- Angela Renee McCarthy, 54, of Cameron, passed away May 23, 2019.

Angela was born in Mt. Ayr, Iowa on August 25, 1964. She was a certified respiratory therapist for Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Angela was united in marriage to Sean G. McCarthy in Littleton, Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Robertson and 2 sisters, Kara and Elaine Robertson.

Survivors: Husband, Sean McCarthy; 4 sons, Colin McCarthy, of the home, Ben (Hailey) Miller, Savannah, MO, Paul Miller, Littleton, CO, Brendan McCarthy, Yorktown, VA; 3 brothers, Thomas Robertson, Robert Robertson and Donald Robertson; 2 nieces, Nikki Chipps and Amanda (L.J.) Hedgpeth and nephew, Chris (Cat) Robertson.

Visitation: Tuesday evening, May, 28th, 6-8 PM, at Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO