Angie R. McCollum, 84

Angie R. McCollum, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 18, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:06 PM

Angie was born in Blockton, Iowa to Addison Volley and Mary Jane (Gloeker) Carroll. She spent most of her life in St. Joseph, Missouri but relocated in 2009 to Lakeland, Florida to be near her son.
She enjoyed flower gardening and decorating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin McCollum in 2001.
Angie is survived by sons, Alan Fleenor of St. Joseph, Missouri and Marlon Fleenor of Lakeland, Florida; daughter, Trina Plummer of Savannah, Missouri; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Luzenia Charles of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Mrs. McCollum has been cremated under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the St. Joseph East Side Lions Club because of their work with the visually impaired. There are no services or visitation. Private inurnment will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
