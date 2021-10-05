Angie R. McCollum, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 18, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Angie was born in Blockton, Iowa to Addison Volley and Mary Jane (Gloeker) Carroll. She spent most of her life in St. Joseph, Missouri but relocated in 2009 to Lakeland, Florida to be near her son.

She enjoyed flower gardening and decorating.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin McCollum in 2001.

Angie is survived by sons, Alan Fleenor of St. Joseph, Missouri and Marlon Fleenor of Lakeland, Florida; daughter, Trina Plummer of Savannah, Missouri; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Luzenia Charles of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mrs. McCollum has been cremated under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the St. Joseph East Side Lions Club because of their work with the visually impaired. There are no services or visitation. Private inurnment will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery.