Raytown, Missouri- Anita Ann Whiteaker, 65, formerly of Cameron, passed away December 19, 2020 at home.

Nita was born July 27, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Dr. and Mrs. Rosemary (Powers) D.H. Whiteaker.

She is preceded by her parents: D.H. and Rosemary Whiteaker, and brother Robert Franklin.

Survivors: brother, Mike Whiteaker, Kansas City, Kansas; sisters, Linda Whiteaker and Donna Whiteaker, both of Raytown, Missouri.

After living the first part of her life in Cameron, Missouri, Nita moved to Raytown, Missouri after the death of her mother, to live with her sister, Donna. While still living in Cameron, Nita attended Training Center #19 then began working at Clinco Sheltered Workshop. After moving to Raytown, Nita attended the Jackson County Day Skills program, was active in Special Olympics and loved attending Jackson County sponsored dances. Nita was a member of the Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church. She loved the family dog, Eloise, soft drinks of any kind, tacos, chicken nuggets and Gilligan.

A private graveside service was held at Cameron Memory Gardens.

