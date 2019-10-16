Anita Louise Rainey(Phillips), 78, Maysville formerly of Stanberry, MO

Obituary

Anita L. Rainey

1940-2019

Maysville, Missouri- Anita Louise Rainey, 78, Maysville formerly of Stanberry, MO, passed away on October 15, 2019.

Anita was born on November 8, 1940 in Darlington, Missouri to Hershel and Mary (Chenoweth) Phillips.

She was preceded in death by her father; step-father, John McNeese; brother, Daniel Phillips; nephew, Dean Phillips.

Anita was a 1958 graduate of Stanberry High School, Stanberry, MO.

She co-owned Rainey’s Super Market in Stanberry, MO and was a homemaker. She was an artist who did a lot of historical drawings and painting for Stanberry Memorabilia. Anita also created beautiful drawings and paintings for friends and family.

Survivors: daughter, Louise (Rick) Bashor, Cameron, MO; son, Curt Rainey, Columbia, MO; mother, Mary Phillips McNeese, Stanberry, MO; sister, Shirley Phillips, Maryville, MO; brothers, Donald (Becky) Phillips, Stanberry, MO and Richard (Dee Dee) Phillips, Katy, TX; sister-in-law, Judy Phillips, Stanberry; granddaughters, Katie and Mallory Bashor; grandsons, Dylan and Hayden Rainey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Graveside Inurnment following at 2:30 PM at High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.