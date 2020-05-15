Anita Marie (Gallus) Reid, 65

Anita Marie Reid (Gallus), age 65, was born August 11, 1954, the daughter of Hubert and Ellen (Murphy) Gallus in Maysville, Missouri and passed away May 10, 2020 in Liberty.

Anita and Donald Reid (of Andover KS) were united in marriage on March 22, 1980 at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church in St. Joseph. To this union three children were born in Wichita KS. Anita was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Anita was raised outside of Maysville, attended Amity Elementary, and graduated from Maysville High School with the class of 1972. Anita was trained in cyto-technology and retired early to spend time raising her children. Her hobbies included gardening, baking, cake decoration, sewing, and genealogy. Anita also had a love of music that she passed to her children. Anita was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Kansas City.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Chuck Simpson.

Survivors include: Husband: Donald Reid, Parkville; three children: Timothy Reid, Kansas City, Anastasia Reid, Kansas City, Angela (Trevor) Wilkinson, Kansas City; Siblings: Stephen (Angela) Gallus, Weatherby, Tony (Sandra) Gallus, Maysville, Julie Gitthens, Osborn, and Donna Gallus, St. Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews other relatives , and a host of friends.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at St Aloysius Catholic Church in Maysville with Christian Burial will follow at the Amity, Mo. Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville from 9:00 to 10:00 am. Social Distancing protocol will be followed. Memorial Contributions: Donor’s Choice.