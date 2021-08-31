Clear
Anita Marie Papisan, 84

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:41 PM

Anita Marie Papisan 84, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO Hospital. She was born April 22, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas, daughter of the late Goldie & Raymond Nelson. She married Gerald Papisan on February 25, 1959, he passed away in 2015. She graduated from Benton High School, and worked at HD Lee and company. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, gardening, and bowling with Gerald for many years. She was a Christian. Anita was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Papisan, son, Robert Dean Papisan, parents, brother, Raymond Jr., and Thomas, and a sister, Connie Nelson. Survivors include: daughters, Barb (Jim) Wheeler, St. Joseph, MO, Cindy Papisan, Medicine Bow, WY, and Hope Easter, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Barbara (Gary) Gilbert of St. Joseph, MO, 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Thursday August 19, 2021 with memorial services and public live stream following at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com

