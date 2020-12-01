Ann J. Clark, 76

Ann Jalynn Clark, 76, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home in Maryville.

She was born to Douglas L. and Betty Jo (Lockett) Duncan in Fort Madison, IA, on November 7, 1944. She graduated from Fort Madison High School, and studied music at Western Illinois University, Macomb, IL.

On June 25, 1966, Ann was united in marriage to James Francis Clark in Fort Madison, IA. They resided in several communities throughout their marriage and moved to Maryville in 1992.

Ann was raised in the Methodist faith and was active in many churches over the years, including the United Church of Diagonal, Diagonal, IA, where she was the choir director for many years.

Ann loved music. She played the piano, giving piano lessons, accompanying solos, and other musical support. She also enjoyed participating in and directing musical theater. A singer at heart, one of her greatest joys was singing with the Sweet Adelines, first in Iowa City, IA, then with RiverSong Chorus in St. Joseph, MO. She was active in many capacities over the years with RiverSong, where she sang baritone in Barbershop style music and forged deep and lasting friendships.

She was passionate about her children and grandchildren. She loved butterflies, and adored flowers. A mentor and supportive cheerleader for many, she had a big bright smile, a welcoming demeanor, and gave the very best hugs.

Over her life she held many occupations including secretary, florist, and restaurant manager. She worked from 1993 until her retirement in 2015 at Northwest Missouri State University as the department secretary, first for Marketing/Management, then later for Agriculture.

Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her sister, Donna Jo Burk.

Her survivors include her husband Jim, of the home; son, Troy (Jeanne) Clark, of Newark, TX, and daughter, Dr. Heather (Brian Pigg) Clark, of Grandview, MO; grandchildren: Ian, Seth, and Evan Clark, of Newark, TX; sister, Adele (Clayton) Monserud, of Iowa City, IA and brother, Daniel Duncan, of Fort Madison, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Mrs. Clark has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Her memorial service will be scheduled in the future, and will be announced via her CaringBridge page. Visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/annjclark for more information.

Memorials are suggested to RiverSong Chorus, St. Joseph, MO (phone: 816-866-0271), or to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, MO.