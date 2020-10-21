Clear
Anna Bell (Adkins) Keith, 90

Graveside Service: Friday, October 23rd, 2020 1:30 PM @ Dearborn Community Cemetery.

Anna Bell (Adkins) Keith, 90, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
She was born October 22, 1929, in Faucett, Missouri, the ninth child of John and Mollie Adkins.
Anna Bell attended Faucett High School and graduated Valedictorian in 1947.
She worked at Bellas Hess in St. Joseph as a typist for a short time before moving to Parkville, Missouri. There she was a bookkeeper for Northside Telephone Company.
In 1949, she married Merle Edgar Keith from St. Joseph. They were married 56 years before he passed away April 1, 2005.
Four children were born of this marriage: Lonnie and Gary Keith of St. Joseph, Karen Guyer of Trenton, Missouri, and Sandy Culla of Marshfield, Missouri.
There are 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several cousins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services 1:30 P.M. Friday, Dearborn Community Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.

