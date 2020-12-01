Anna Lee Tharp 82, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born February 21, 1938 in Savannah, Missouri, daughter of Stella Faye (Overton) and William Bruce Merritt. She graduated from Savannah RIII High School, class of 55. She attended Airline School in K.C. She married Gilbert Earl Bomar, later divorced in 1959, then to marry Dennis Eugene Tharp, later to divorce. She worked for Geeco, Inc., Whitaker Cable, and Wire Rope Corporation of America for over 20 years. Anna was Methodist. Anna Lee loved to paint, ride her bike, walk and exercise. She loved to go to Arizona and dig for crystals. She taught seniors to exercise at Bartlett Center for years. Anna Lee was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Ryan Bomar, step children, Rick Tharp and Brenda Tharp, and sister, Marjorie Grace Cobb. Survivors include: her companion, Jerry Weber of 22 years, son, Michael (Sandy) Bomar, daughter, Jamie (Elmer) Bennett, son, Brian Tharp, daughter, Sherrie Constable, grandchildren: Jason Words, Nichole Bennett, Erica Tharp, and Heather Tharp, step grandchildren: Robert Starliper, Michael Starliper, and Jessica Casey, Savannah Kauer, Issabelle Tharp, Zack Tharp, Chris Bennett, and Christa Bennett, great grandchildren, Ashlynn Bomar, Jason Lee, Clair, Kenlee Words, Shelby Lynn Cooley, and Kara and Kaylee Lewis, numerous nieces and nephews, and sister, Naoma Wilkins of Grape Vine, TX. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the special care Mosaic Life Care and Mosaic Hospice provided in her time of need.