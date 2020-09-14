Anna M. Cazes Turner, 98

Anna M. Cazes Turner, age 98, passed away, Saturday in St. Joseph, Mo. She lived most of her adult life in the Whitesville and Savannah area. Born July 2, 1922 in Addis, LA., Ann was the daughter of the late Emile and Judith Cazes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer J. Turner, whom she married in 1943, brother, Gerald Cazes and sisters Rita Kaminski and Myra Gauthier. Ann is survived by four children, Jean Johnson and husband Sidney, Agency, Mo., Gary Turner and wife Ruth, Chambersburg, Pa., Randall Turner and wife Trudy, Montgomery, TX, Tracey Clark, St Joseph, Mo., 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

During W.W.ll, Ann was a head bookkeeper then branch manager at Rapides Bank of Alexandria, La.

Ann enjoyed a number of activities over the years. She was a 4—H leader, member of St. Rosa of Lima Catholic Church and Altar Society, Utopia Club, and charter member of the Genealogical Society of Andrew Co. For nine years she served on the board of the Andrew Co. Historical Society, was co—editor of the 1980 Andrew County Book and was in charge of the gift shop at the Andrew Co. Museum. Ann enjoyed writing and won several contests with this talent, winning such things as 17 television sets and a full kitchen over her lifetime.

A private memorial service by the family will be held at a later date. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.