Anna M. DeSpain August 19, 1950 - December 23, 2018

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 7:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Anna M. DeSpain, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at a local hospital.

Anna was born on August 19, 1950 to the late Delbert and Betty (Smith) Wilfong, Sr.

Anna married Lloyd A DeSpain, Jr. and to that union three children were born. She was a loving mother and homemaker.

Mrs. DeSpain worked at Ramada Inn and Beverly Manor for several years. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her children, Lloyd A. DeSpain III (Teresa), Lisa Crockett (Jason) and Roy DeSpain (Melissa); sisters, Patricia Daniels and Cheryl Wetmore (Bobby); brother, Rick Wilfong; numerous grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several cousins and special friend, John Bruley.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by former husband, Lloyd; brother, Jay Delbert, Jr.; sisters, Sundra Helton (Donnie), Debbie Shewman (Ronnie) and Carol Helton (Paul); grandchildren, Ashley, Eric and Christopher DeSpain and Aaron Patton, nephew, John Fisher.

Mrs. DeSpain was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends 2:00 to 4:00 PM Saturday at our Chapel.

The family has requested memorial donations in care of the funeral home to defray funeral expenses

