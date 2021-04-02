Anna Mae Bears, 90, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

Anna was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 29, 1930, to Eugene and Della (Rutledge) Wilson. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, William (Bill) Bears; her brothers, James and Ray Wilson; her sister, Mary Nelson, and her granddaughters, Krystal and Stephanie.

She graduated from the Graham High School, Graham, Missouri.

Anna had worked as a Certified Nurses Aid at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville; in the recovery room, and later in the dietary department. She also worked at several area nursing home and retired at age 62.

On August 12, 1950, in Maitland, Missouri, Anna married William Bears. He passed away on August 21, 1969.

She loved her grandchildren; liked to watch birds, playing cards, and she really enjoyed listening to country music at the Maryville Senior Center, and the Barn Door Opry in Ravenwood. She was of the Methodist faith.

Her survivors include her son, James (Verna) Bears, Spokane, Missouri; 2 daughters: Linda Bears, Kirksville, Missouri, Wilma Ellis, Perry, Iowa; her brother, Bobby (Betty) Wilson, Braddyville, Iowa; and her sister, Betty Ashford, Maryville, Missouri; 8 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice.