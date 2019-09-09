Anna Mae Chappell January 25, 1930 - September 05, 2019

Anna Mae Chappell, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Anna was born on January 25, 1930 in Tire Hill, PA, to the late Edward Daniel and Viola (Mamie) Shroyer.

Anna married Reuben Joseph Chappell on April 27, 1949 and became a proud United States Air Force wife. They became parents of 10 children in 13 years, who had the opportunity to live all over the world.

Anna retired from St. Joseph’s Parish of Wathena, KS after serving for several years as the secretary.

Anna was a member of the St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s Parish of St. Joseph, Mo. She was a past member of Legion of Mary at Queen of Apostles of St. Joseph, Mo.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband of seventy years Rev. Mr. Reuben Chappell, sons Stephan Michael Chappell Sr. and (infant) Christopher Martin Chappell.

Anna is survived by her children Ann (Jon Caroll) Tampa, FL, Gregg (Delores) Montrose, MN, Richard (Shay) Fristoe, MO, Jeffery (Kathryn) Cabool, MO, Kathy (Jerry Bosch) St. Joseph, MO, Ruth (JD Carrel) St. Joseph, MO, Reuben (Jenny) St. Joseph, MO, Keith (Kevin) Drummonds, TN, daughter-in-law Vicki Gilpin, thirty grandchildren, fifty great-grandchildren, nineteen great-great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and her beloved dog Lucy.

Anna was a patient of DaVita St Joseph At Home Dialysis Center of St. Joseph, MO for ten plus years where they helped her battle her kidney disease.

Anna Mae was a good-hearted woman who loved three things with all her heart and soul: her family, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Willie Nelson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Joseph, with Father Jonathan Davis, main celebrant.

Family visitation and receiving hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, Mo.

Burial will be in The United States National Cemetery at Fort Leavenworth, KS

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or The National Kidney Foundation.