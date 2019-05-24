Anna Marie (Igoe) Foster May 27, 1916 - May 24, 2019

Anna Marie (Igoe) Foster, 102, St. Joseph, MO, formerly of San Diego, CA, died Friday, May 24, at her home with her great-granddaughter, Brittany Foster, by her side.

Born in St. Joseph, May 27, 1916, she was the daughter of William Thomas and Anna Marie (Roesle) Igoe, Sr., who preceded her in death.

A devout Catholic, Anna Marie was a graduate of St. Mary's Grade School; the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Class of 1935; and attended St. Joseph Junior College, where she majored in Elementary Education. In 1936, she married Raymond Dale Foster at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, with Bishop Charles F. Buddy as celebrant, and relocated to San Diego. Returning to St. Joseph during World War II, Anna Marie worked as a Supervisor of Operators at Southwestern Bell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R.D. Foster (1986); her sons, Charles F. Foster (2006) and MIchael J. Foster (2013); her brother, William Thomas Igoe, Jr., (1952), and her sister, Peggy McMurray (1996).

Anna Marie will be greatly missed for her Irish wit, keen memory, and the stories she shared of her life experiences. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and a former member of St. Therese Parish, San Diego.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Ronald (Nancy) Foster, and family of Lake Stevens, WA; nephew, Bill (Judy) McMurray; nieces, Meg McMurray (Mark Weber) and Diana (Igoe) Whitmore, all of St. Joseph; and her grandson, Raymond D. (Sue) Foster, and family who cared for her since her return to St. Joseph in 2017.

Anna Marie is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Cathedral Food Pantry, 519 North 10th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501.

Visitation will be at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow the Mass.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.