Anna P. Corless, 95, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of St. Joseph, died September 10, 2021. Anna was born October 1, 1925 in St. Joseph, to Thomas F. and Mary E. (Byrne) Corless.

She received her Bachelor's Degree from Northwest Missouri State University and her Master Degree from the University of Arizona. She was a special education teacher in the St. Joseph, MO School District and in 1969 moved to Hayward California to be a teacher. Anna was of the Catholic faith. She spent much of her youth competing in sports and through the years became the primary organizer for friends and family gatherings.

Survivors include sister Betty D. (Corless) Bales of Scottsdale , AZ and other close family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in the near future.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.