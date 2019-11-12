Anna Viola Uthe (Allen), 100, Cameron, MO, formerly of Winston, MO

Obituary

Anna V. Uthe

1919-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Anna Viola Uthe, 100, Cameron formerly of Winston, passed away on November 10, 2019.

Anna was born on April 6, 1919 to Abraham Lincoln and Frances Louetta (Casper) Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren “Sam” Uthe; daughter, Fae Lewis; a great-grandchild; several brothers and sisters.

Survivors: son, Loren (Ermagene) Uthe, Pattonsburg, MO; daughter, Anna Mae (Gary) Vanderslice, Winston; son-in-law, Nylen Lewis, Winston, MO; former daughter-in-law, Patricia Uthe, St. Joseph, MO; 7 grandchildren, Lisa, Lori, Lester, Sheila, Bruce, Andy and Eric; 20 great-grandchildren and 10+ great-great-grandchildren.

Services: 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Winston Baptist Church, Winston, MO. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Winston Baptist Church, Winston, MO. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com