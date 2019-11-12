Clear

Anna Viola Uthe (Allen), 100, Cameron, MO, formerly of Winston, MO

Visitation Sunday, November 17th, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm Winston Baptist Church WINSTON, MO Service Sunday, November 17th, 2019 2:00pm Winston Baptist Church WINSTON, MO In lieu of flowers, donations to the Winston Baptist Church, Winston, MO. Officiant Pastor Bryan Hornsby Interment Atla Vista Cemetery WEATHERBY, MO

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Anna V. Uthe
1919-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Anna Viola Uthe, 100, Cameron formerly of Winston, passed away on November 10, 2019.
Anna was born on April 6, 1919 to Abraham Lincoln and Frances Louetta (Casper) Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren “Sam” Uthe; daughter, Fae Lewis; a great-grandchild; several brothers and sisters.
Survivors: son, Loren (Ermagene) Uthe, Pattonsburg, MO; daughter, Anna Mae (Gary) Vanderslice, Winston; son-in-law, Nylen Lewis, Winston, MO; former daughter-in-law, Patricia Uthe, St. Joseph, MO; 7 grandchildren, Lisa, Lori, Lester, Sheila, Bruce, Andy and Eric; 20 great-grandchildren and 10+ great-great-grandchildren.
Services: 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Winston Baptist Church, Winston, MO. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Winston Baptist Church, Winston, MO. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 2°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
12° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: °
Under clear skies, temperatures have dropped very quickly and we are starting the day with single digit readings this morning. Wind chills are at or below zero to start the day so make sure you and the kids are layered up.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories