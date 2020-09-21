Annabel Joan Jackson, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to live with her heavenly Father Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Joan was born November 29, 1929 to John and Marguerite Baier in Abilene, Kansas. Joan was united in marriage to Donald Jackson on January 31, 1950. They were married 70 years. She was a lifelong homemaker, mother, and co-owner of their family furniture businesses.

She is survived by her husband Donald and seven children; Bob (Monica), Mark (Janet), Kit Blake, Gail Eddins (Bill), Jamie (Jennifer), Miriam Nocks (Andy), Albert (Jennifer) and their 25 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She never missed their birthdays with a card!

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John and David Baier, sisters Rosemary McDonald, Dorothy Stroda and Louise Bowers and daughter-in-law Sabra Wood Jackson and son-in-law Geoffrey Allen Smith.

Joan enjoyed celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family and friends and traveling with her husband. She was proud that all her children graduated from college. She was dedicated to helping her children grow in their love for God and neighbor and faithfully prayed for her family. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM tonight, September 21, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

