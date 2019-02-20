Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Annaliese “Ann” Brightwell,(Bosl) 92

Visitation When February 25, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm Location Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home When February 25, 2019 2:00pm Officiating Pastor Myron Anderson Location Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home Address 2nd & Maple Leaf Dr. Dearborn, Missouri 64439

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary for Annaliese Brightwell (Bosl) Print
Annaliese “Ann” Brightwell, 92 passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home in Dearborn, MO. Ann was born December 27, 1926 in Brooke, Germany. She spent her early years in Germany and married William Thomas Brightwell in 1955 and has lived in Dearborn since. She was a longtime member of the Camden Point Christian Church and 50-year member of the Rural Electric Association. Ann was the longest surviving member of the Pathfinders, and a member of the German American Citizens Association. She loved to travel, play cards, gardening and working outdoors on the family farm. Ann also enjoyed dancing and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bill. Ann is survived by her son R.L. (Adele) Brightwell of Dearborn, and Robert Bosl of Germany; grandchildren Jayson Lee Brightwell, Derek Ray Spiers, Eilene Bosl, and Shirley Bosl; and her great grandchildren Lexus and William Brightwell. A visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn, followed by Funeral Service at 2 pm. Private interment at the Platte City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the Camden Point Christian Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunshine has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday helping us melt some of the snow. After last night snow storm we are going to warm up on Thursday. Snow accumulation reports so far have been anywhere between 3-5." Some spots, like Maryville picked up over 7."
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events