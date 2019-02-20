Annaliese “Ann” Brightwell,(Bosl) 92

Obituary for Annaliese Brightwell (Bosl) Print

Annaliese “Ann” Brightwell, 92 passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home in Dearborn, MO. Ann was born December 27, 1926 in Brooke, Germany. She spent her early years in Germany and married William Thomas Brightwell in 1955 and has lived in Dearborn since. She was a longtime member of the Camden Point Christian Church and 50-year member of the Rural Electric Association. Ann was the longest surviving member of the Pathfinders, and a member of the German American Citizens Association. She loved to travel, play cards, gardening and working outdoors on the family farm. Ann also enjoyed dancing and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bill. Ann is survived by her son R.L. (Adele) Brightwell of Dearborn, and Robert Bosl of Germany; grandchildren Jayson Lee Brightwell, Derek Ray Spiers, Eilene Bosl, and Shirley Bosl; and her great grandchildren Lexus and William Brightwell. A visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn, followed by Funeral Service at 2 pm. Private interment at the Platte City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the Camden Point Christian Church.