Anne Campbell Johnson

1924-2020

Anne Campbell Johnson, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Anne married Marvin Johnson November 10,1951. He preceded her in death April 16, 1996.

She was a member of the HY Chapter of PEO, Runcie Club, Mensa International, Zeta Tau Alpha, AAUW. Anne was also a Board member of the St. Joseph Historical Society and served as a Deacon and Elder at many Presbyterian Churches including Westminster and Trinity in St. Joseph.

Anne graduated from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois with a Major in Mathematics, Minors in Chemistry and Spanish. Then she later obtained her Masters in Secondary Administration from the University of Iowa.

Anne considered herself a professional substitute teacher in Mathematics, Science, French, and Spanish.

Survivors include children, Douglas, Harold, Phyllis, Nighram, Melissa, and Hanifa; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Marion Boyd; extended family and friends.

Mrs. Johnsons’ room is open to the public 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Neligh, NE. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to CJ Redistribution Center, P.O. Box 391, St. Joseph, Missouri 64502. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.