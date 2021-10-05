Clear
Annette Coleen (Force) Obermier, 62

Annette Coleen (Force) Obermier, 62, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed Wednesday, September 1, 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 11:39 AM

She was born December 16,1958 in Montrose, Colorado to Virgil Lee and Betty Lou (Lehman) Force.
Annette was a caring person who would do anything for her family and friends. Family was very important, and she considered many of her friends her family and vice versa. She was a talented lady who loved sewing, quilting, crocheting, scrapbooking, cake decorating and sports to name a few. More than that she loved her daughter and grandson unconditionally.
She cherished researching her family genealogy. Her fiery red hair exemplified her spirit including her ornery side.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Vince Hernandez.
Survivors include her daughter, Becky Brock (Pat); grandson, Will Brock; brothers, Toby Force (Carol), Tim Force; half-sister, Bina Schneider; nieces, Tammy Force, Chris Crouse (Ed), Taci Adkins; nephew, Tony Force (Laura); numerous cousins and extended family.
Farewell Service 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Friday, September 17, 2021 where the family will gather with friends 11:15 A.M.- 1:00 P.M.,Saturday, September 18, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers send donations to Cancer Action in Overland Park, KS in memory of Annette. Online guest book and full obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

