Annie Mae Davis 69, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday February 5, 2020 at a local care center. She was born March 14, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Amos Davis, and Charity Harris, daughter, Patricia Juners, brothers, Jessie and Levi Davis. She is survived by 6 children: sons: Tony Walker, Mario, Harold, and Cedric Davis, daughters Barbara (Victor) Wallace and Felecia Davis, brothers, James, Robert, and Amos Jr., sisters, Juanita, Alene, Lurena, and Willie Davis, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home following services. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com