Anola Z. Burchett, 87

Anola Burchett 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home. She was born October 25, 1932 in Clarksdale, MO, daughter of the late Lucille and John Thornton. She graduated from Clarksdale High School in 1950 and retired from Mead Products after 25 years of service. She enjoyed crochet, spending time with her grandchildren. and dancing in her younger years, She was a member of and King Hill Baptist Church-now the Journey Baptist Church. Anola was preceded in death husband, Dallas Burchett, by parents, brothers, Oliver and George Thornton, half brothers, Paul, and Silas, half sisters, Delma, Dorotha, and Amelia Mae. Survivors include; sons; Jim and Jerry Burchett of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Diana Peterson, St. Joseph, MO and sister, Esther N. Correll, Saint Joseph, MO 10 grandchildren: numerous great, and great great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Family Funeral services with public live stream : 10:00 am, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Elder Ron Cluts officiating, Register book and viewing available from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.