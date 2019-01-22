Anthony Standley

1987-2019

Anthony Standley, 31, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019.

He was born March 15, 1987 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Anthony enjoyed working on motorcycles and cars, playing guitar, singing, drawing and loved his horses.

He was preceded in death by his father, Aaron Kidd; nephew, Ethen Aubuchon; and uncle, David Aubuchon.

Survivors include sons, Quinton and Carlos; mother, Shelia Sage (Chet); brother, David Aubuchon (Amanda); nephews, David and Blake Aubuchon; grandmother, Sue Jones; girlfriend, Teresa Findley; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Anthony’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.