Anthony "Tony" Joseph Nitti 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, November 03, 2019 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Memorial Service Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, November 03, 2019 4:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 5:21 PM
Anthony "Tony"'s Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Joseph Nitti 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019 at his home. He was born December 20, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Jewell & Anthony Nitti Sr. He attended Benton High School, and worked at Lemon Construction prior to starting his own construction company, Alternative Construction. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ellen Shofner, and Janeth Lopez. Survivors include: wife, Staci Netti, Maryville, MO, daughter, Rikki Nitti, St. Joseph, MO, son, Nathaniel (Crystal) Nitti, of Virginia, step daughter, Nikki Morgan, and step son, Nick McGee, grandchildren, Hannah, Jaylinn, Charlotte, Maddi, Jacob and Ryder, sisters, Angela Kunzler, Leona (Ed) Coleman, and Theresa Ortiz of NE, numerous nieces, nephews and friends and his faithfull german shepherd, Jessabell. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, memorial services following , 4:00 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

