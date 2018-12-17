Anthony “Tony” Wilkinson

1969-2018

Anthony “Tony” Wilkinson, 49, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri July 9, 1969 to Otis Hayes and Arlene Wilkinson.

Tony married Janette Crosley November 24, 2008. She survives of the home.

He was a jack of all trades and master of none. Tony was a great story teller, card player and loved family gatherings.

Tony was preceded in death by son, Anthony Wilkinson, Jr; father, Otis Hayes; sister, Billie Jean Wilkinson; brothers, Maurice, Jeffery and Ronald, Jr.

Additional survivors include children, Kevin Mozee (Crystal), Abrea Wilkinson (Dwight), Rondell Crosley, Secorah Wilkinson, Xavier Brown; mother, Arlene Wilkinson; sisters, Patricia Wilkinson, Karen Cook, Billie McGaughy, Cheryl Watson, Erica Beattie, Donna Ginn, Carolyn Thorton, Betty Hughes, Claire Hoard; brothers, Floyd Wilkinson, Raymond Wilkinson, Gary Hughes, Curtis Hughes, Denny Hughes; 2 granddaughters; 1 grandson; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Arrangements pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.