April Diane McDaniel April 30, 1957 – February 14, 2019

Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Community of Christ Church, Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community of Christ Church. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

April D. McDaniel
1957-2019

Cameron, Missouri- April Diane McDaniel, 61, Cameron, passed away on February 14, 2019.
April was born April 30, 1957 in Kansas City, Missouri to Leon and Patricia (Smoot) McDaniel. They preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Winnetonka High School, Kansas City, MO. April worked on the assembly line for 30 years at the General Motors plant, before retiring in 2004.
April was a member of the Community of Christ, Cameron and UAW Local 31.
Survivors: companion of 22 years, Lynne Davis, of the home; daughter, Jaime (Adam) Brady, Brandenburg, KY; 3 grandchildren, Serafina Robison, Kayli Robison Powers and Lilliana Brady; 2 brothers, Ronnie McDaniel and Doug Shephard; sister, Carla McDaniel
Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Community of Christ Church, Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community of Christ Church.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

