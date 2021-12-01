Clear
Archie Louis Barnes, 85

Archie Louis Barnes, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:33 AM

Archie was born November 15, 1936 to Lottie and Sam Barnes. Archie married Lauretta Joyce Provolt May 18, 1954. They married young and were together for 60 years until her passing.

Archie enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and coins as well as traveling. He worked at Wire Rope for 24 years and retired in 1999. Archie was a member of the Pentecostal faith and was a trained soul winner for God.

Survivors include daughter Holly Barnes; grandchildren Dalton and Nevaeh Barnes; son-in-law Jeremy Hays and multiple nieces and nephews.

Archie was preceded in death by parents Lottie and Sam Barnes; wife Lauretta Barnes; sisters Cloma, Ellen Barnes, Lucille Barnes Colley; brothers Raymond and Samuel Barnes; children Timothy and Melody Barnes.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 beginning at 5:00 pm, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment 12:00 PM Saturday, November 27, 2021 Armstrong Cemetery, Rushville, MO.

