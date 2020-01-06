Ardath Glenn Raffety (Myers), 91

Ardath Glenn Raffety, 91, Cameron, MO, passed away January 2, 2020.

She was born on September 11, 1928, in Hardin, Missouri to Daniel and May (Broughton) Myers.

Ardath was a 1946 graduate of Hardin High School and received a 2- year Associate Degree in Business.

Ardath married Kenneth Raffety, February 19, 1959.

Ardie lived happy: She was a proud member of Chapter BK PEO. She loved playing bridge, or any card game for that matter, reading and volunteering at the hospital and in the community. She was a rabid fan of the Chiefs and Royals. Touring the country by bus, particularly on mystery tours, was a highlight. She enjoyed endless Yahtzee games with her grandchildren, and was frequently heard to shout “Oh crumb!” or “What a revolting development!” much more often than she ever yelled “Yahtzee!” She was a hands-on mom and grandma whose pride and joy were her family whom she dearly loved and gently guided. Her love made our family’s memories and lives precious.

She is preceded by her parents; sister, Druanne Myers; brothers, Daniel Myers, Jr. and Bev Myers.

Survivors: Husband, Ken Raffety, of the home; son, Gregg (Ruby) Raffety, Lawson, MO; daughters, Dru (Pat) Colhour, Kansas City, MO and Jan Raffety (Walt Allen), Santa Cruz, CA; 8 grandchildren, Megan (Geoff) Dustman, Janice (Randy) Arenson, Kevin (Tiffany) Colhour, Samantha Colhour, Kelly (Todd) Walden, Katie Raffety, Jessica (Gavin) McCraw and Griffin Raffety; 8 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Evan, Harper, Eli, Makenzie, Kain, Olive and Cash; a nephew, Dan Myers III, two nieces, Paula Winchester and Rebecca Myers, and cousin, George Griffin III. Visitation: 10:00- 11:30 AM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Poland Thompson Funeral Home.

Graveside Service in the afternoon at 2:00 PM at Hardin Cemetery, Hardin, MO

Memorials may be given to the Hardin Cemetery fund in lieu of flowers.