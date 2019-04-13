Clear

Ardell Albin Anderson May 28, 1928 - April 13, 2019

Funeral services: 10:00 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. James Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ardell Albin Anderson 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born May 28, 1928 in Willmar, Minnesota, son of the late Alice and Albin Anderson. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator retiring from Land Construction. He loved to play guitar, bingo, fishing, riding his tractor and baseball. He was of the Lutheran faith. Ardell was preceded in death by first wife, LaVonne Marjorie Anderson, who he married on December 13, 1947, and second wife, Orva Mae (Blair) Anderson, son, Jerry Anderson, his parents, sisters, Helen Perleberg, Alma Angle, and Eleanor Gerdes, and his brothers, Delanoe Anderson and Vernal Anderson. Survivors include: daughters, Susan Trant, Troy, KS, Lois (Curtis) Klimpke, Kansas City, KS, Linda (Larry) Albrecht of TX, Judy (Curtis) Thornton, Gower, MO, Janet (Mark) Davidson, Diane (Francis) Gaume, St. Joseph, MO, and Lisa Ruud, Kansas City, MO, sons: David Anderson, St. Joseph, MO, Donald Anderson, Encinida, CA, Scott (Lorraine) Anderson, Vidalia, GA, Stanley (Pam) Anderson, Oregon, MO, and Michael (Vicki) Anderson, St. Joseph, MO, 42 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, sister, Pauline Leason of Willmar, MN, and a brother, Dwaine Anderson, Minneapolis, MN.
