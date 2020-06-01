Arlen Francis Ruhnke, 67, went home to Jesus on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Long Island, KS. Arlen was born on June 12, 1952 to Douglas and Florence (Albers) Ruhnke in Troy, KS where he lived most of his life. He graduated from Troy High School in 1970 and Missouri Western State College in 1974. After college he worked several jobs including working for the REA as a lineman, worked for his dad at the NAPA store, built houses and was a rural mail carrier for 26 years, and ran his own farm north of Troy. After his retirement, he moved to Long Island, KS in 2013. He married Barbara Prawl on October 22, 1977. They have been married for 42 years. Together they raised 4 children. His family was his life and teaching his children and grandchildren to know Jesus was most important to him. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Troy and the Norton Christian Church in Norton, KS where he was involved with the youth programs. He leaves behind a legacy of the Gospel of Christ. Arlen is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Florence Ruhnke, his brother Wayne Ruhnke, an unborn child, and an unborn grandchild. Survivors include his wife, Barb of the home, son Daniel and wife Selena, St. Joseph, MO, daughter Corinne and husband Clint, of Long Island, son Aaron and wife Jessica, of Topeka, KS, son Jay and wife Jennifer, of Las Vegas, NV, a sister Rosa Madison of Troy, KS, 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at the Norton Christian Church, Norton, KS on Monday, June 1 at 10:30am. A graveside service will be held in Bendena, KS at Moray Cemetery on Wednesday June 3 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Norton Christian Church youth ministry, mailable to Norton Christian Church 208 N. Kansas, Norton, KS 67654.

