Arlene Humphrey, 85

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 8:54 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Arlene Humphrey, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born October 19, 1934 to William and Wanda (Rose) Loewen in Santa Ana, California.
Arlene was married to U.S. Marine GYSGT Galen Humphrey, missing in action in Vietnam, February 1, 1966. Arlene’s strength in dealing with this terrible loss was channeled into the raising of her four children: Gale Carpenter, Susan Montee, Gary Humphrey and Michael Humphrey.
Arlene was able to find love and companionship a second time with Gary Scanlan. Together they ran Scanlan’s Motorcycles and later Scanlan’s Fillin’ Station. They worked, traveled and enjoyed life together for 29 years before Gary passed away in 1996.
Arlene fiercely loved and was devoted to her children, her seven grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Farewell Services will be held at a later date. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

