Arlene McCammon, 87

Arlene McCammon, age 87, of Macon, MO passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Arlene was born on May 12, 1934 in St. Joseph, MO, the daughter of Artie and Thelma (Taylor) Kunzelmann. Growing up in St. Joseph, she worked in the Kunzelmann Family Bakery followed by the Wire Rope Corporation. She was united in marriage to Donald McCammon on September 19, 1954 in St. Joseph who preceded her in death on September 29, 2000. At the age of 50, she began taking college classes at Northeast Missouri State University and enjoyed being a substitute teacher with Macon Schools. Not only did she enjoy attending auctions, she worked as a cashier for both Hulett Auction Co and Charlie Burkhardt Auction Co. She volunteered for the Macon High School Band, Macon Area Food Distribution, and the First Christian Church. Her past-times included watching softball, listening to Daniel O’Donnell, shopping garage sales and auctions. She was a member of the First Christian Church and Red Hat Ladies. Family meant the world to Arlene and she loved spending time with them, especially her children and grandchildren.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her younger sister, Laura Springs. She is survived by her son, Patrick and his wife Milla of Faucett, MO, her daughter Pamela Davidson and her husband Wade of Moberly, MO, her son Craig and his wife Jean of Chesterfield, MO; Five grandchildren Forest Davidson of Alpine, WY, Audrey Davidson of Loveland, CO, Drake Davidson of Spearfish, SD, Colin and Katherine (Kate) McCammon of Chesterfield, MO; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Meierhoffer Funeral Home in St. Joseph from 2:00 to 2:45 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Graveside will be held at 3:00 pm at the Memorial Park in St. Joseph, MO on Frederick Ave.

The family suggests memorials to the First Christian Church of Macon or the Macon Band Boosters.