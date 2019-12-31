Arlene S. Clawson

1927-2019

Arlene S. Clawson, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

She was born February 23, 1927 in Enon, Missouri.

Arlene married Sam Clawson August 30, 1945. He preceded her in death February 6, 2008.

She was a hospital secretary/technician for 6 years, School Board secretary for 10 years and retired as Director of Student Financial Aid at the College of the Ozarks after 10 years of employment.

Arlene was a Member and Elder of the Church of The College of the Ozarks, Past President of “Women of The Church”, Red Cross Volunteer, First Chairman of the Christian Women’s Club, Branson, Missouri, Chapter IB, P.E.O., Branson, Missouri and operated the canteen at Camp Geiger, Boy Scouts of America in 1993, 1994 and 1996.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Sam Clawson, Jr.; parents, John and Alice (Crawford) Sauerhage.

Survivors include son, John Clawson (Dee Dee), St. Joseph, MO; sisters, Bonnie Hamel, Independence, MO, Johnnie Jean Vollrath, Independence, MO; grandchildren, Ciara Clawson, St. Joseph, MO, John Tyler Clawson (Ren), Savannah, MO, Meghan Downey, St. Joseph, MO.

Mrs. Clawson’s wish was to have her body donated to Science. Memorial Service 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, January 11, Herzog Lodge at Camp Geiger. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Camp Geiger Maintenance Fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.