Arlo Wayne VanMeter, 88

Arlo Wayne VanMeter was born on August 23, 1931 in Orange County, California to Joel and Irma VanMeter, and passed away in Weston, MO on June 9, 2020. Wayne was highly regarded both professionally and in his church community. As a Civil Engineer, he worked for Clarkson Construction Company from 1966 to his retirement in 2002, first as a Paving Engineer, and then as General Superintendent. Upon his retirement, he was honored by the Missouri / Kansas Chapter of American Concrete Pavement Association, establishing the Wayne VanMeter Lifetime Achievement Award, given to those who have distinguished themselves with a career of excellence in service, designating Wayne as its first recipient. Wayne attended Northland Cathedral from 1978 until his death, serving on the boards of Elders and Deacons, as well as the Vice President of the Church. His leadership was widely known as wise, deliberate, godly, and founded in a deep love for Christ and His Church. His leadership was notably instrumental in guiding the church through transition periods.

Soon after his birth, Wayne's parents relocated to Thayer, KS, where Wayne spent his childhood and youth. He graduated from Thayer High School and continued his education at Kansas State University, where he graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Wayne married Ruth Stephens on June 14, 1958 and together they anticipated celebrating their 62nd Anniversary days following his death.

Together, Wayne and Ruth built a home and family which reflected their characters of stability, abiding love, deep faith, work ethic, commitment, and integrity. Their union brought three daughters and eight grandchildren. Their long-standing family motto is, "Work like a VanMeter," and all who knows this family knows that this is reflection of a tradition of selfless and tireless service to others.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marian Carson and Shirley Powers. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; three daughters - Debbie (Larry) Coats, Tammy (Carlton) Quattlebaum, and Linda Wilkinson (John Dussold), (Rick Wilkinson); and eight grandchildren - Austin (Melissa) Coats, Daulton Coats, Logan Coats, Jon (Kaylee) Quattlebaum, Sarah (Isaac) Worley, Cade Wilkinson, Dallas Wilkinson, and Abbey Wilkinson (fiancé Cole Kretchmar). He is survived by siblings Dale (Iris) VanMeter, Marjorie Stringer, Phyllis (Howard) Johnson and brother-in-law, Roy Carson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wayne VanMeter Memorial Fund at Northland Cathedral. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, June 14 from 2:00-5:00 PM, and funeral service on Monday, June 15, at 10:00, both held at the Church at 101 NW 99th Street, Kansas City, MO, 64155.