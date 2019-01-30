Arnold's Obituary

Arnold James Pinson, 77, Posey, CA, formerly of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Jan. 21, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 27, 1941. Arnold was preceded in death by: parents, Vernette and Court; brothers, Curtis, George, Gilbert, and Garlan; and grandson, Ryan. Survivors include: wife, Diane, three sons, Randy (Cinda), Mike, Doug (Kristie), stepchildren, Scott, Tracey, Shelly, sisters, Sharon Jobes, Ida Engnes, Susie Gassman, five grandchildren, Nicole Pinson, Ashley Pinson, Amanda Schmidt, Tiffany Jones, Christopher Pinson, step granddaughter, Sarah, ten great grandchildren, Noah, Wrigley, Kylie, Lochlan, Caleb, Jordyn, Naveah, Marissa, Brooklyn, Cameron, first wife, Connie Cook, numerous nieces, nephews, and many great friends. Arnie attended school in Easton, Mo before marrying Connie Garrett. They started a family and lived south of St. Joseph, where the kids grew up on a family farm. Arn worked at Rainbow Bread in St. Joseph, MO before transferring to Peoria, IL. In the late 80's the warm weather of the California Bay area came calling. As an added bonus, his three sons Randy, Mike and Doug were living in the area and starting families. It was there he met his wife, Diane and moved to Bakersfield, Ca. After purchasing a cabin in the mountain community outside Bakersfield, it was there that he found a slower pace removed from the hustle and bustle of the city. He kept his mind and body challenged wrestling logs and timber on the steep terrain “on the mountain”. Just like the warm weather of California had called him decades earlier, it was the cool climate of the “mountain’ and everything it had to offer that became his third love. What wasn’t there to love, his dogs, Jade and James, his garden, his timber and stacked firewood, the mountain community of friends, and most of all the peace and serenity after a life fully lived. Throughout his life Arnie enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, especially his annual trip to MO to fish for crappie with his youngest son Doug, mushroom hunting, billiards, boating, good food, and a well-made cocktail, especially when sipped sitting on a boat watching a sunset. He loved his friends and family! The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life from 2 to 3 with a Memorial Service starting at 3:00 PM on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Barnett Officiating.