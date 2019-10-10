Obituary

Arthur A. Wilson

1936-2019

Arthur A. Wilson, 82, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, formerly of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

He was born October 28, 1936 near Guilford, Missouri. He graduated from Stanberry, Missouri, high school in 1954.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1965 and was a member of the American Legion.

Arthur married Rosemary Davis June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death August 20, 2015.

Arthur was a chemist for 40 years.

He was a member of The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, formerly Valley View United Methodist Church, Overland Park, Kansas. Arthur grew up on a farm and enjoyed gardening. He was also an enthusiastic fan of the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Chester A. and Getha I. (Laughlin) Wilson; infant brother Cleo D., sisters, E. Irene (Afton A.) Oliver, Hazel B. Johnson and Lois M. (Jim) Hager.

Survivors include nephews David (Mary) Oliver, Wayne Oliver, Keith (Janet) Johnson, niece Shirley Oliver, one grandniece and three grandnephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to American Cancer Society.