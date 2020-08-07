Clear

Arthur E. Stufflebean, 89

Posted: Aug 7, 2020 9:44 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Arthur E. Stufflebean
1931-2020

Arthur E. Stufflebean, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
He was born June 27, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy and Minnie (Daugherty) Stufflebean.
Arthur married Eva May Hocking December 11, 1953. She preceded him in death October 8, 2014.
He worked at Blue Town Tavern in 1960, then later various construction jobs, Powder River and Snorkel.
Arthur was very proud of his service in the United States Army. He enjoyed buying and selling cars, working on lawnmowers, socializing and was a very good friend to many.
He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Angela K.; parents; brothers, Ernest, Orville, LeRoy “Bud”, Earl; sister, Margaret; and brother-in-law, Howard.
Survivors include children, Brenda Jones (David), Thomas Stufflebean (Jan), Cathy Brown; grandchildren; Tina (Brian), David, Jr., Amy, Nannetta, Anna (Rick), Roger (Carrie), Jason (Brandi), Melissa (Matt); 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 11:30 A.M. Monday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. Friends may call 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

