Obituary

Arthur E. Bell

1933-2019

Arthur Eugene Bell, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.

He was born on November 3, 1933 in Powhattan, Kansas to Ralph and Josephine Bell.

Arthur married Beverly Haxton and they celebrated 63 years together. She survives of the home.

He graduated from Sabetha High School, Class of ’51, and proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Arthur worked as a salesman, retiring from O’Malley’s. He was also a Mason for 60 years.

Arthur was very involved in coaching Little League Baseball, working with the Special Olympics, and serving on the Board for Progressive Community Services. He enjoyed fishing and always looked forward to the family trips to Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Bell; grandson, Andrew Bell; siblings, Raymond Bell, Dortha Wikle, and Donna Vermillion.

Survivors include his wife; son, Dennis Bell (Karen); grandchildren, Marissa Holcomb, Stephanie Bell, Anthony Bell; great-grandchild, Dean; and siblings, Dora Davis, Betty Hoffman.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Progressive Community Services. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.