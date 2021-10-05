Troy, Kansas - Arthur J. “Art” Adkins, 81, of Troy, Kansas passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Wathena Nursing & Rehab Center.

Art was born on May 2, 1940 in Leona, Kansas to Samuel "Frank" and Maude (Randell) Adkins.

Charter Member of The Troy Loins Club.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Troy, KS.

Art worked as a Lineman and later as Line Superintendent for Doniphan County Rural Electric Cooperative serving Doniphan County for 52 years retiring in 2015.

Art married Rosalee Ann Wright on April 23, 1960 in Troy, Kansas. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark Adkins and granddaughter, Malorie Adkins, Nine brothers and sisters Betty, Sam, Gertrude, John, Melvin, Erma, Jack, Alfred, Dick.

Survivors: daughter, Sheila Gaul (Brad), Troy, Kansas.

Son, Bryan Adkins (Natalie), Country Club, Missouri.

Grandchildren, Christina Prudden (Jeremy), Joshua Adkins (Kristi), Jared Adkins (Alex), Nolan Franken (Cassie), Whitney Atha (Reid), Brian Gaul (Alicja), Brett Gaul (Megan), Ashleigh Adkins and Sawyer Adkins. Brother-In-Law Richard Wright (Marsha).

11 great-grandchildren. (and 1 on the way)

Brothers Delbert Adkins (Sharon) and Danny Adkins (Terry).

Sisters Cleo Stewart, Joyce Moppin